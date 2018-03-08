Kansas Wears Down Oklahoma State 82-68

Malik Newman carried Kansas in the first half, scoring 20 of his career-high 30 points in the opening frame and the Jayhawks wore down Oklahoma State in the second half, winning 82-68 in the Big 12 quarterfinals.More >>
Cameron McGriff scored 18 points, Jeffrey Carroll added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Oklahoma State pulled away from Oklahoma after squandering most of a 16-point lead for a 71-60 victory in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.More >>
TU will begin American Conference play Friday and it's tough to come into a tournament with more momentum than the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.More >>
