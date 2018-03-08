Most municipal workers quit in Utah polygamous sect town

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

A Mississippi proposal aims to test the US Supreme Court's limits on how soon a state can restrict abortion.

Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months, despite not being related, and now the two are missing.

(Allentown Police Department via AP). This combination from photos provided by Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows from left, Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly. Allentown police issued a missing person alert Wednesday, March 7, 2018 for Esterly and Yu. Th...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Manafort is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, March 2,...

Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.

All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...

A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.

U.S. scientists studying the effects of uranium mining around the Grand Canyon say President Donald Trump's budget proposal would halt their work.

(Katie Walton-Day/U.S. Geological Survey via AP, file). FILE--In this June 7, 2013, fie photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, scientists, from left, Christine Dowling, Adam Benthem, and David Naftz collect soil samples on the Canyon Mine proper...

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.

(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...

Emergency calls from parents and students during the Florida high school massacre show 911 operators at first trying to grasp the enormity of the emergency and then calmly trying to gather information to assist arriving law enforcement officers.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2018 file photo shows Denyse Christian, hugging her son Adin Christian, 16, a student at the school, at a makeshift memorial outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and f...

By BRADY McCOMBS

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The new mayor of a mostly polygamous town on the Utah-Arizona border is finishing off a complete overhaul of municipal staff and boards after mass resignations when she took office in January to become the first woman and first non-member of the polygamous sect to hold the seat.

Six of the seven Hildale, Utah, town workers quit after Mayor Donia Jessop was elected and took charge of the local government run by the sect for more than a century. They were joined by nine members of various town boards, including utility board chairman Jacob N. Jessop. All were members of the sect, the mayor said.

Jacob Jessop said his religious beliefs prevented him from working for a woman and with people who are not sect members, according to resignation letters obtained Thursday by The Associated Press through a public records request. The mayor's husband is distantly related to Jessop in the town of about 3,000 people where many have that last name.

"It has come to a point where I have to choose between my religion and participation in city government, and I choose my religion," he wrote in his letter dated Jan. 25. "My religion teaches me that I should not follow a woman for a leader in a public or family capacity."

He cited sermons from the 1860s from Brigham Young, the second president of the mainstream Mormon church who led pioneers west to settle in Utah. Polygamy was part of early Mormonism, but The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has disavowed polygamy for more than a century.

He added in the letter that his religion teaches him "to leave apostates alone severely and not have anything to do with them." Apostates refer to people who renounce their religion's teachings. Most of the others who resigned said in their letters they were taking other jobs.

But Mayor Jessop said all of them are members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, of FLDS, an offshoot of mainstream Mormonism that practices polygamy. The group has run the sister cities of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona, for more than a century and had total control of town governments until November's elections.

The victory by Donia Jessop and wins by three other non-sect members for city council seats marked the latest sign of the polygamous group's waning control of the community surrounded by striking red cliffs near Zion National Park.

The new town leadership is the latest sign that the community's demographics are shifting as it begins to resemble a typical town in the U.S. West, not a cloistered religious community.

Government-ordered evictions of sect families from about 150 homes forced many to seek refuge in trailers around town or in different cities. The town government and police are being watched closely by court-appointed monitors after a jury found them guilty of civil rights violations. Also, a food-stamp fraud case led 10 people to plead guilty and exacerbated a leadership void.

Donia Jessop and other former sect members who have returned to the town consider the changes progress that will help the community break free from the reign of Warren Jeffs, who is serving life in prison in Texas for sexually assaulting underage girls he considered brides.

But sect members believe the town they built and love is being ripped away from them, that Jeffs is their prophet and was wrongly convicted.

More changes could be coming - two city council members who weren't up for re-election in November did not attend first two regular meetings of the year. If they miss the next meeting in April, their absences will be considered resignations per a new city resolution passed in January, Donia Jessop said.

Later this year, elections in the sister city of Colorado City, Arizona, could bring in outsiders, including to the mayor's seat.

Donia Jessop is a former member of the religious group but left four years ago over unrest about Jeffs was running the group. She returned to Hildale to buy an evicted member's home and start a business. She is in a plural marriage but no longer follows the tenets of the FLDS religion.

She said she laughed when she read the letter from Jacob N. Jessop's on her desk.

"I knew that that was out there, but for it to be so blatant, spelled out so perfectly, it was quite a shock," Donia Jessop said in a phone interview. "If you cannot work with me, then it's good that you are moving on because this is the future of Hildale and I'm not going anywhere."

The resignations were first reported by the St. George News, but the copy of Jacob N. Jessop's resignation letter was not made public until this week in response to the records request by The Associated Press and another media outlet.

The mayor said the resignations haven't been disruptive, with the employees leaving incrementally to avoid leaving the town completely unstaffed. She said she asked each to reconsider, but only one of those who resigned decided to stay.

Donia Jessop said she has filled the positions that include town recorder, clerk and treasurer with former members of the FLDS and other people with no ties to the sect.

New hires should help the community, said Jared Nicol, a new town council member and mainstream Mormon.

"It's going to ensure that everybody in the city is being considered and represented," he said.

