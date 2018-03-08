I-40 Westbound Shutdown Due To Fuel Spill

Interstate 40 westbound was shut down in Midwest City due to a large fuel spill, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities shut down I-40 westbound at Scott Street near Sunnylane Road. The leak was caused by a faulty valve on a truck, according to OHP.

Traffic was diverted at Sunnylane Road until the Fort Smith Junction.

I-40 westbound was closed for one hour and 26 minutes.