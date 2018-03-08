Firefighters Battle Wildfire Threatening Homes In Chickasha

Multiple fire crews are responding to a wildfire in Chickasha Thursday, March 8.

Fire crews have gotten control of a wildfire in Chickasha, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from Chickasha, Grady County and Verden were on scene near S. 29th and West Grand Avenue. Some homes in the path of the fire were evacuated. Crews worked quickly, and were able to contain the blaze before any structures were damaged.

According to our Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Streetscope, about 136 acres have burned.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.