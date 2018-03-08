Vehicle Stolen By Seminole County Escapee Found Near Bethel Acres

The search for an escapee in Seminole County is heating up after a vehicle believed to have been stolen by the suspect turned up in a rural area near Bethel Acres.

David Wayne Johnson escaped from custody in Seminole County on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to investigate after a resident reported a vehicle on his property, near Hardesty Road and Patterson Road.

A person, believed to be Johnson, was seen near that vehicle wearing a blue ball cap, plaid shirt and blue jeans. Investigators soon determined that the vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen out of Seminole County and stemmed from the manhunt.

Deputies are searching the area near Bethel Acres and are being assisted by local law enforcement officers.

Residents are asked to be vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.

