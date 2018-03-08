US Grant HS On Lockdown After Former Student Brings Gun To School

Oklahoma City’s U.S. Grant High School is on lockdown after a gun was brought on to campus by a former student, Thursday morning.

Authorities tell News 9 the former student, who has only been identified as a male, was found to be carrying the gun inside a backpack. When confronted by a school resource officer, the former student took off on foot and is not in custody. The gun was taken before the student ran.

Police are searching for that person at this time. There have been no reports of injuries during this incident.

School officials tell parents *not* to try and pick up their children during the lock down and that all students are in their designated safe areas.

U.S. Grant High School is located in the 5000 block of S. Pennsylvania Avenue. According to the OKCPS Twitter page, nearby elementary schools have also been placed on "lockout" while police search for the former student.

Schools on lockout while police continue to search for the suspect who fled from US Grant include: Van Buren, Coolidge, Fillmore, Rancho Village, Stand Watie & Emerson. Lockout means classes continue as usual with no one allowed to come in or out. https://t.co/qEjQpaRqIx — OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) March 8, 2018

This is a developing story.

