US Grant HS On Lockdown After Former Student Brings Gun To School

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City’s U.S. Grant High School is on lockdown after a gun was brought on to campus by a former student, Thursday morning.

Authorities tell News 9 the former student, who has only been identified as a male, was found to be carrying the gun inside a backpack. When confronted by a school resource officer, the former student took off on foot and is not in custody. The gun was taken before the student ran.

Police are searching for that person at this time. There have been no reports of injuries during this incident.

School officials tell parents *not* to try and pick up their children during the lock down and that all students are in their designated safe areas.

U.S. Grant High School is located in the 5000 block of S. Pennsylvania Avenue. According to the OKCPS Twitter page, nearby elementary schools have also been placed on "lockout" while police search for the former student. 

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

