Oklahoma teachers' union to outline plan to strike over pay - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma teachers' union to outline plan to strike over pay

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma teachers are outlining plans for statewide school closures if its demands for pay raises and additional funding are not met by the Legislature, joining calls from other educator groups in the U.S.

Leaders from the Oklahoma Education Association will give details Thursday for the planned work stoppage. President Alicia Priest said in a video on the group's Facebook page that lawmakers must pass a budget for public schools by April 1 that includes a "meaningful" raise for teachers and support professionals or school closures will start April 2.

House Speaker Charles McCall said Wednesday a teacher pay raise remains a priority for House Republicans and urged educators to "take heart."

A teacher strike in West Virginia led to a pay raise this week. Arizona teachers also are contemplating walkouts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.