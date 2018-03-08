Ardmore man gets life in prison for 2016 double killing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Ardmore man gets life in prison for 2016 double killing

ARDMORE, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2016 killings of two men in Ardmore.

Craig Stanford of Ardmore pleaded guilty last month to two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Aaron Lavers and Anthony Rogers. Prosecutors agreed to drop the death penalty in exchange for the plea.

Stanford was sentenced Wednesday in Carter County.

According to the Daily Ardmoreite , Stanford also told authorities where he hid the gun used in the men's slayings, and it was recovered last month.

Stanford also was sentenced to an additional 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary, concealing stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

