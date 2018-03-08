App Maps Out Reported Sicknesses For Users

With the number of flu deaths in the state of Oklahoma alone drawing closer to 200, it's more important than ever to make sure people are arming themselves with information they need to keep healthy.

An app called Sickweather allows users to map sicknesses like flu or strep in the palm of your hand.

It's used widely across the country including in Oklahoma City.

Users can also connect the app with a Bluetooth thermometer and give them the option to video conference with a doctor.

Once you download the app you have access to a real time map where users can report their illnesses.

The current flu season started back in September.

This strain of flu has killed a record number of people in the state and has already sent more than 4 thousand people to the hospital.

Developers say numbers like that, make this a perfect time for apps like Sickweather.

The state health department reports on flu cases once a week.