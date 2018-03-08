Father Charged With Murder After Baby's Body Found On Closet Shelf

Authorities say an Ohio man whose 3-month-old daughter was found dead on a closet shelf in his apartment has been charged with murder, CBS affiliate WBNS reports.

A judge in Newark set bond for 25-year-old Ryan Mosholder at $1 million Tuesday. Mosholder appeared at the hearing without an attorney and requested court-appointed counsel, according to the station.

Heath police say Mosholder was arrested in Newark on Monday a few hours after Bri'Anna Mosholder's body was found in his apartment in Heath. Police were called to the apartment on a report of a person not breathing. Police say Mosholder left before they arrived.

Police Chief Dan Haren told WBNS that there had been prior calls for police to the apartments where the child was found, but they do not yet know who made the calls, or whether they were related to this case.

Court documents say the baby's body was covered in bruises. Licking County's coroner determined she died from blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.

Mosholder's next hearing is scheduled for March 15.