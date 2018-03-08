OKC Metro To See Sunny Skies Thursday

Make sure to grab the jacket this Thursday morning with temperatures near freezing. The skies are clear and winds are calm.

Into Thursday afternoon, a south wind returns so expect mild highs in the low 60s. It will be beautiful weather Thursday with sunny skies continuing.

It will warm up this Friday! Highs are to push 70 for the metro with partly sunny conditions.

The next system arrives Saturday and brings chances of showers and a few storms are possible. The quick moving system will be out of here by Sunday.

It will be cooler and drier this Sunday.

