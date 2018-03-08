Northeast wakes up to deep snow, power outages

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...

The Trump administration's lawsuit challenging California is the latest warning shot at communities attempting to provide protections for immigrants facing possible deportation.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). California Gov. Jerry Brown, right, accompanied by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, responds to remarks made U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif.

A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.

(Clinton Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by Clinton Police Department shows officer Christopher Ryan Morton. Morton was fatally shot and two other officers injured while trying to apprehend the suspect after responding to a 911 c...

NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce says they've gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.

(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

Marches and demonstrations in Asia are kicking off rallies to mark International Women's Day.

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Women bang pots and pans as shooting slogans during a protest marking the beginning of a 24-hour women strike at the Sol square in Madrid, early Thursday, March 8, 2018. Women in Spain have been called for a 24-hour feminist ...

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Terry Bryant, left, appears with his attorney Daniel Brookman in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own ...

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). People stand near a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A vehicle is seen stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A man gets into a vehicle on a snowbank on the exit to a business along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J.

By KAREN MATTHEWS and DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The Northeast is digging out from its second powerful nor'easter in less than a week that left behind some areas with more than 2 feet of snow, hundreds of thousands without power, school closures and travel chaos

Some places saw more than 2 feet of snow by late Wednesday and many communities woke up Thursday to a foot or more of snow-covered cars.

The late-winter storm left more than 800,000 customers without power in the Northeast - counting some who have been without electricity since last Friday's destructive nor'easter.

Montville, New Jersey, got more than 26 inches from Wednesday's nor'easter. North Adams, Massachusetts, registered 24 inches, and Sloatsburg, New York, got 26 inches.

Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less. Philadelphia International Airport recorded about 6 inches, while New York City's Central Park saw less than 3 inches.

The storm made traveling treacherous. Thousands of flights across the region were canceled.

It was not much better on the ground. Members of the Northeastern University women's basketball team pushed their bus back on course after it was stuck in the snow outside a practice facility in Philadelphia. The Huskies were in the city to compete in the 2018 CAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The team posted a video of the feat on its Twitter account.

Amtrak suspended service between New York City and Boston until at least 10 a.m. Thursday. New York City's Metro-North commuter railroad suspended service on lines connecting the city to its northern suburbs and Connecticut because of downed trees. It was not immediately known when service would be restored.

There were multiple storm-related delays on Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's commuter rail, light rail and bus lines, and authorities were investigating after a train with more than 100 passengers on board derailed in Wilmington, Massachusetts. The low-speed derailment was under investigation to determine if it was weather related.

In New Hampshire, Interstate 95 in Portsmouth was closed in both directions because of downed power lines.

"It's kind of awful," said New York University student Alessa Raiford, who put two layers of clothing on a pug named Jengo before taking him for a walk in slushy, sloppy Manhattan, where rain gave way to wet snow in the afternoon. "I'd rather that it be full-on snowing than rain and slush. It just makes it difficult."

The storm was not as severe as the nor'easter that toppled trees, flooded coastal communities and caused more than 2 million power outages from Virginia to Maine last Friday.

It still proved to be a headache for the tens of thousands of customers still in the dark from the earlier storm - and for the crews trying to restore power to them.

Massachusetts was hardest hit by outages, with more than 300,000 without service early Thursday and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker closing all non-essential state offices. Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage also closed state offices and encouraged residents to stay off roads "unless it is an absolute emergency."

In New Jersey, the state's major utilities reported more than 247,000 customers without power a day after the storm.

In North White Plains, New York, 10 people were taken to hospitals with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside a home, police said. All were expected to survive.

In Manchester Township, New Jersey, police said a teacher was struck by lightning while holding an umbrella on bus duty outside a school. The woman felt a tingling sensation but didn't lose consciousness. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

___

Porter reported from Newark, New Jersey. Associated Press writers Michael Catalini in Morrisville, Pennsylvania; Michael Sisak and Rod Hicks in Philadelphia; Wayne Parry in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Bruce Shipkowski in Toms River, New Jersey, Mark Pratt in Boston, and Rodrique Ngowi in Worcester, Massachusetts, contributed.

___

This story has been corrected to show that New Jersey has more than 247,000 power outages, not 247,000,000.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.