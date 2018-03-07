A grim task: Preserving mementos from the Florida shooting

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...

The Trump administration's lawsuit challenging California is the latest warning shot at communities attempting to provide protections for immigrants facing possible deportation.

A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.

(Clinton Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by Clinton Police Department shows officer Christopher Ryan Morton. Morton was fatally shot and two other officers injured while trying to apprehend the suspect after responding to a 911 c...

Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.

(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Women bang pots and pans as shooting slogans during a protest marking the beginning of a 24-hour women strike at the Sol square in Madrid, early Thursday, March 8, 2018. Women in Spain have been called for a 24-hour feminist ...

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Terry Bryant, left, appears with his attorney Daniel Brookman in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own ...

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Under the unforgiving Florida sun, the stuffed animals along the makeshift memorial are beginning to fade. The prayer candles have melted, and the roses have withered.

Now it's time to collect, archive and preserve the mementos that honor the 17 students and faculty who were killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The grim assignment falls to Parkland city historian Jeff Schwartz, who has already heard from people associated with other mass shootings, telling him to collect the items with "some degree of speed."

"Objects could fade, get corroded, bug infested. And we want to be able to preserve all this," said Schwartz, president of Parkland Historical Society.

After these tragic events, archivists face the task of documenting mementos by cleaning, photographing and storing them for future display.

Virginia Tech University digitized and created an online archive following the 2007 mass shooting there. After the 2013 Boston marathon bombing, Boston stored the gifts and letters in boxes and uploaded them online. Newtown was flooded with tens of thousands of teddy bears to honor the 26 victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School's shooting. Families agreed to donate the toys to children in Afghanistan, Haiti and other countries, and the town kept handmade crafts and letters for a collection.

Less than two days after the Stoneman Douglas shooting, Schwartz got a call from close friend Ken Cutler, who sits on the Parkland city commission. Cutler told Schwartz to involve the historical society's board members and to instruct his archivist to save newspaper clippings and videos.

"Obviously, it ripped out the heart of everyone," Cutler said of the shooting. He is married to teacher at Stoneman Douglas.

Schwartz is forming a committee to gather and classify thousands of objects. His plan is to eventually display some at the library or at a museum the city has been envisioning next to an Indian burial site discovered in 1959. Families will be able to take any objects they want "for their own personal needs," Schwartz said.

Several gun control banners will be preserved to show the students' almost immediate reaction to the national debate. One read "Now is the time" and shows an AR-15 behind a prohibition sign. Another sign said: "Time for better gun laws" and stands near a table filled with glass jar candleholders with Catholic saints and icons known among Hispanic churchgoers such as "Our Lady of Guadalupe."

Historians and archivists from other mass shooting locales such as Las Vegas and Orlando have called Schwartz to offer advice. The bedroom city of Parkland already has a connection to Orlando's effort to honor its mass shooting victims. A well-known pizza restaurateur in Parkland is the brother of the owner of the Pulse nightclub, where a gunman killed 49 people in June 2016. The Parkland pizza shop, 3 miles (5 kilometers) away from the high school, has raised funds for the foundation to build a permanent museum and memorial for the Orlando victims.

In Parkland, superintendent for Broward County Schools Robert Runcie promises a memorial as well and the demolition of the three-story building where the shooting happened.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in the attack, said it moves him to see the cheese crackers, puffs and Parmesan cheese that her friends left.

"Everyone knew that my daughter loved cheese and she specifically loved Parmesan cheese. Those were the people that loved her and knew her," he said.

Although Guttenberg is more focused on advocating for gun control, he said the size of the shrines sends a message.

"It is people's way of saying we can't forget those who lost their lives. We have to remember the massive way in which this happened," he said.

