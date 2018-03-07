Your 2 Cents: Education Leaders Pressure Lawmaker For Funding - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Education Leaders Pressure Lawmaker For Funding

Teachers have waited long enough in my opinion, and I certainly understand the OEA's threat to strike and shut down the schools if the Legislature doesn't give them a pay raise by April 1.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Aaron says, "As a teacher, I'm incredibly upset that the OEA has come so late to the party. Where have they been for last several years?"

Duke in Clinton is fired up, "The state just got through approving a two percent "across the board" budget cut. And the OEA wants to say, ‘No, that don't apply to Teachers’." The hell it does! OK's out of money."

But Rachelle from Elmore City argues, "They deserve a raise! It's a crying shame that a lot of our teachers have to work 2-3 jobs just to survive! They pay for supplies out of their own pocket and devote everything they have to our kids! C'mon lawmakers you wouldn't work for their pay!"

Anita writes, "I think our legislators should feel so ashamed that they have not come up with a solution to this problem.”

Got this from Nick, "If these teachers strike they need to fire every one of them. They knew what the job paid when they took it.”

And Blake from Stillwater added, "If they want to strike they can strike in June or July!"

Finally, Aaron from Perry, says simply, "Our teachers deserve better!"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.

