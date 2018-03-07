Oklahoma State Beats Oklahoma 71-60 In Big 12 Opening Round

Thousands of cheerleaders - including students from several Oklahoma schools - may have been exposed to the mumps at a national competition in Dallas.More >>
Cameron McGriff scored 18 points, Jeffrey Carroll added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Oklahoma State pulled away from Oklahoma after squandering most of a 16-point lead for a 71-60 victory in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.More >>
The Cowboys have some eye-popping wins, but they can't afford a loss to Oklahoma tonight in the Big 12 tournament.More >>
OSU point guard Kendall Smith scored 25 points in a win over No. 6 Kansas and was rewarded by being named Big 12 Player of the Week.More >>
Trae Young has won the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year award, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>
OU point guard Trae Young was named the Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Year.More >>
