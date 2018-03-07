Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Washington is latest in handful of states to ban bump stocks

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...

The Trump administration's lawsuit challenging California is the latest warning shot at communities attempting to provide protections for immigrants facing possible deportation.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). California Gov. Jerry Brown, right, accompanied by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, responds to remarks made U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif.

A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.

(Clinton Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by Clinton Police Department shows officer Christopher Ryan Morton. Morton was fatally shot and two other officers injured while trying to apprehend the suspect after responding to a 911 c...

NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce says they've gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.

(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

Marches and demonstrations in Asia are kicking off rallies to mark International Women's Day.

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Women bang pots and pans as shooting slogans during a protest marking the beginning of a 24-hour women strike at the Sol square in Madrid, early Thursday, March 8, 2018. Women in Spain have been called for a 24-hour feminist ...

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Terry Bryant, left, appears with his attorney Daniel Brookman in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own ...

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Rabbi Naomi Levy, left, and Attorney Daniel Brookman appear on behalf of defendant Terry Bryant, as the media awaits his appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant is accused of stealing Fran...

(AP Photo/Jeff Turner). This image taken from video shows Oscar winner Frances McDormand, foreground left, walking into the Governors Ball next to Terry Bryant, center, the man accused of stealing her Academy Award on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Los Angel...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Attorney Daniel Brookman, right, discusses the release of his client, Terry Bryant, in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will b...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Terry Bryant appears in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance. Bryant pleaded not guilty t...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Terry Bryant, left, appears with his attorney Daniel Brookman in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own ...

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A judge on Wednesday agreed to release without bail the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Academy Award, while his attorney vowed to fight a felony grand theft charge he says is excessive and undeserved.

Terry Bryant, 57, who has been jailed since his Sunday night arrest, appeared behind glass in the courtroom in a blue jail jumpsuit and pleaded not guilty.

His attorney Daniel Brookman had argued that the previous bail amount of $20,000 was unnecessary, calling the Oscar situation a momentary aberration. He said Bryant has had no contact with law enforcement for six years and represented no threat to the community.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Deborah S. Brazil said she was concerned by Bryant's four prior felony convictions on theft-related charges and his past failures to appear in court, which prosecutors argued should keep the bail unchanged.

But Brazil agreed that several years of good behavior and the lack of a threat to the community justified Bryant's release.

Brookman acknowledged that Bryant can be seen on an Associated Press video holding McDormand's best actress statuette but said those images don't rise to the seriousness of felony grand theft.

"There's a big difference between holding an Oscar and what he's charged with," Brookman said outside court. "I don't think his character matches these charges."

Bryant walked out of the Governors Ball Oscars after-party with the trophy on Sunday night, authorities said. He was captured on the AP video holding it proudly over his head and saying, "All right baby boys and baby girls."

He quickly gave it up when confronted by a photographer, police said.

AP footage from earlier Sunday shows Bryant walked into the Governors Ball alongside McDormand, although there is no indication they knew each other. McDormand smiled and laughed as she entered the party and her son carried her Oscar into the party, the footage shows.

Brookman said Bryant, whose social media pages are full of pictures of him on the red carpets of awards shows and Hollywood premieres, goes to the events because he considers himself an amateur journalist and is seeking to be a professional one.

He would not say how Bryant is able to get into such elite and secure places, or how he got a ticket to the exclusive Governors Ball, which police said he had.

McDormand won the Oscar, her second, for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Brookman said he intends to reach out to McDormand to see if she'll provide help and perhaps tell authorities she doesn't want his client prosecuted.

Brookman said the grand theft charge isn't justified for swiping an Oscar because their despite their cultural value, street value is very limited by the fact that the film academy keeps a stake in their ownership and controls how they can be used.

"They're very difficult to pawn or sell," Brookman said.

Bryant could get three years in jail if convicted.

Naomi Levy, a rabbi who came to court to support Bryant, said he is part of her spiritual congregation and never misses meeting.

"He's a sweet and gentle man of faith," Levy said.

Brookman cited her presence in court when he asked for Bryant's release, saying she could attest to the special role he played as part of her community. The judge said that influenced her decision to release Bryant on his own recognizance.

"What can I say," Levy said as she walked out of the courtroom. "I take care of my flock."

