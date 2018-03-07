Paul George Surprises Carl Albert Team, Coach Ahead Of Playoff Game

Thunder Star Paul George stopped by Carl Albert High School in Midwest City to give the team a pep talk during a rally.

One local high school basketball team got a huge surprise Wednesday.

The Titans are playing in the state playoffs Wednesday evening. So, PG’s helped them get pumped up for the game. He also brought a pair of his latest Nike shoes to give to the team's coach who was paralyzed after a bike accident.