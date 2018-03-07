Iditarod musher claims race official threatened him

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticism

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

Another nor'easter threatens communities up and down the East Coast.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

The U.S. Navy has kicked off its every other year testing and training of submarines under sea ice off Alaska's north coast.

(U.S. Navy via AP). This 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, shows a submarine after breaking through ice in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast. The U.S. Navy has kicked off biennial submarine testing and training under sea ice off Alaska's no...

Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...

NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce says they've gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...

Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...

(AP Photo/Rachel D'Oro, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, musher Wade Marrs of Willow, Alaska, leads his team during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska. Marrs, in a statement released by his ken...

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The head of the Iditarod's drug testing program, who is challenging his termination from a university job over allegations of bullying and sexual harassment, has been accused of threatening a musher just before the start of this year's race - another black mark for the beleaguered world-famous sled dog race.

Iditarod officials said Wednesday they are reviewing the allegations and will determine the future role of Dr. Morrie Craig within the next few days.

The Iditarod's policy against sexual harassment also covers bullying.

Attempts to reach Craig on Wednesday weren't successful.

In a statement released by his kennel Tuesday, musher Wade Marrs claimed Craig threatened to reveal him as a second musher whose dogs tested positive for a banned substance last year.

Marrs said the threat came in retaliation for his work with the Iditarod Official Finishers Club, which has been critical of race officials for how they handled the positive drug tests last year involving the team of four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey.

Marrs also claimed it was intended to silence him before a club meeting after the race ends next week in Nome.

Marrs' team had a trace amount of the banned substance lidocaine in their urine after last year's test, but it wasn't enough to trigger a positive test, said Chas St. George, the race's chief operations officer.

In October, race officials announced dogs on Seavey's team tested positive for tramadol, an opioid pain killer but said they could not prove that Seavey administered the drug and didn't punish him after his second-place finish.

Seavey denies administering any banned substance to his dogs and dropped out of this year's race in protest.

The statement from Marrs' kennel claims Craig approached the musher just 30 minutes before the race began Sunday in Willow, Alaska. It says Craig told Marrs the urine from his dog teams contained trace amounts of a banned substance, and if Marrs "workings" with the finishers club and Seavey didn't end, the information would be released to the public.

"This was very ill-timed, it was right before Wade was getting ready to leave Willow and move on up the trail," St. George said. "I know Dr. Craig has already expressed his apologies, but as far we're concerned this is still something we have to weigh."

Stan Hooley, chief executive of the Iditarod, spoke with Marrs Tuesday at a checkpoint 300 miles into the race, but St. George didn't have details of the conversation.

St. George said it's not unusual for the director of testing to interact with mushers, or "chat them up," as urine is collected from the dogs for testing.

"What interaction he had with Wade went beyond that," St. George said.

Craig, a toxicology professor at Oregon State University, was terminated on Oct. 30 after a faculty committee found he had bullied two students and had sexually harassed a student and faculty member.

Craig remains employed as he challenges his termination through the university process and in the Oregon state court system, said Steve Clark, vice president for university relations at Oregon State.

The current 46th Iditarod could be the most challenging. Along with fallout from the dog doping scandal, the race has lost a major sponsor as animal rights activists ratchet up pressure.

Joar Leifseth Ulsom of Norway was leading the Iditarod on Wednesday, and he was the first musher out of the checkpoint in the ghost town of Ophir, about 350 miles into the race. Sixty-seven mushers began the race for Nome on Sunday, and the winner is expected early next week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.