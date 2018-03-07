Alabama: 1 dead, another student hurt in school shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Alabama: 1 dead, another student hurt in school shooting

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Alabama: 1 dead, another student hurt in school shooting

    Alabama: 1 dead, another student hurt in school shooting

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:22 PM EST2018-03-08 01:22:23 GMT
    Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.More >>
    Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.More >>

  • Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-03-08 01:16:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...
    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>

  • Directors departing Wynn Resorts' board as lawsuits pile up

    Directors departing Wynn Resorts' board as lawsuits pile up

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-03-08 01:16:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...
    The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual...More >>
    The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.More >>
    •   

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A 17-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at dismissal time Wednesday at an Alabama high school and a 17-year-old male student was injured, authorities said, adding they were investigating it as accidental.

Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said his department is seeking to determine the circumstances of the shooting shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Huffman High School, adding investigators had already begun seeking out witnesses and would examine school surveillance video.

"At this particular time, we are considering this accidental," the police chief said at a news conference. "Right now we have a lot of unanswered questions."

Wednesday's shooting prompted a brief lockdown at the school in Alabama's largest city but students were then released and authorities said they had determined that the shooting was not perpetrated by "someone from the outside" who entered the school. Wilson declined to say who fired the gun or to identify what firearm was retrieved by authorities. No arrests were immediately reported.

He did confirm metal detectors were in place and functioning in the school.

"We are asking questions from the staff, the students, anyone who was in that area," Wilson said of the investigation. "This should not happen in schools."

He said police have already questioned students but declined to say how many. No arrests have been made.

The Birmingham City School system said in a statement that the shooting prompted a brief lockdown and added two students were involved in the shooting at dismissal time.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined the news conference hours and said the deceased student would have turned 18 in about 30 days and was a senior "who had aspirations and dreams to be a nurse."

"We are not just talking about some person, (we're) talking about losing a part of our future. Our hearts are heavy," Woodfin said.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring said her goal was to support the family of the child who died and reassure parents about the safety of their children. She confirmed the city's schools would be open Thursday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement Wednesday evening that she was saddened by the student's death.

"I am praying for the family of this young lady who has tragically lost her life way too early. Every life is precious and, even though this was an accident, it reaffirms that there is no place for students to have firearms or other weapons on campus."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.