Mommy's Apricot Coffee Cake

Mommy's Apricot Coffee Cake

  • 2 cups all-purpose baking mix
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 egg
  • Apricot jam

Pecan Streusel topping:

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray bottom and side of pie pan with cooking spray.
  2. In small bowl or food processor add all of the streusel ingredients except for the pecans.
  3. Pulse until the Butter is thoroughly combined and crumbly. Set aside.
  4. In medium bowl, stir coffee cake ingredients until blended.
  5. Spread about 1 cup of the batter in pan.
  6. Spread 1/2 cup of apricot jam over the cake batter.
  7. Sprinkle with about 3/4 cup of the streusel.
  8. Drop remaining batter over top of streusel; spread carefully over streusel.
  9. Sprinkle remaining streusel over top.
  10. Bake 20 to 24 minutes or until golden brown.
  11. Let stand 30 minutes before serving. Serve warm or cool.

