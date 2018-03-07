Female candidates see early boost in Texas primary

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticism

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

The U.S. Navy has kicked off its every other year testing and training of submarines under sea ice off Alaska's north coast.

(U.S. Navy via AP). This 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, shows a submarine after breaking through ice in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast. The U.S. Navy has kicked off biennial submarine testing and training under sea ice off Alaska's no...

Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...

Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Predictions of a historic wave of female candidates on the ballot in November received an early boost after the nation's first primary this week in Texas, with a record number of women advancing in congressional and state legislative races.

Most of those candidates are Democrats, a national trend fueled largely by frustration over the election of President Donald Trump and actions by his administration and Republicans in Congress on issues such as health care and immigration.

What this will mean in states like Texas, where Republicans dominate at all levels of government, remains to be seen. But for now, the candidates are seeking to make history and improve on lagging numbers of women in public office.

"These women have the wind at their back right now," said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. "Who knows what will happen."

Although women represent more than half the American population, they account for just a fifth of all U.S. representatives and senators, and one in four state lawmakers. Of Texas's 36 congressional districts, just three are represented by women.

"A big part of the problem is that we haven't had enough women running," Walsh said. "This year is clearly a change on that front."

In Texas, 50 women were on Tuesday's primary ballot running for the U.S. House. By comparison, 33 women ran in Texas' 2012 primaries for U.S. House, when there were also eight open seats, according to the center. That was thought to be the highest number of female candidates in U.S. House primaries in Texas before this year.

By early Wednesday, 14 women had advanced outright to the Nov. 6 general election. That number will grow to at least 17 after the congressional runoff elections in late May, and to as many as 26 depending on the outcomes of those races. Three of the runoffs feature two women battling for the Democratic nomination.

Women could play a crucial role in the Democratic strategy to retake control of the U.S. House. Nationally, Democrats see opportunities in the 23 congressional districts held by Republicans that were won by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Three of those are in Texas, and at least one woman will be the Democratic nominee.

The nominees in the other two races won't be decided until May. One of those is Gina Ortiz Jones, who advanced to the runoff for the 23rd Congressional District.

"We are underrepresented and disproportionately affected," Ortiz Jones said in an interview Wednesday. "And folks are understanding that this is not a spectator sport and we all need to participate."

In addition, two Democratic women are on track to make history as the first Latinas to represent Texas in Congress. Veronica Escobar and Sylva Garcia will be on the November ballot seeking to represent two districts heavily favored for Democrats.

"Tonight, women spoke," Garcia, a state senator running in the 29th Congressional District, said in her victory speech. "Tonight, we voted and we voted loud and clear, and we said that elections can't be bought and what matters is people."

The numbers are even more impressive for the Texas Legislature, where just 20 percent of all current state lawmakers are women.

On the ballot in November will be at least 76 women, well above the general election record of 58 female state legislative candidates set two years ago, according to an AP analysis of election results and data collected by the Center for American Women and Politics. Of those, 35 are Democratic challengers to GOP incumbents.

Just 14 of the 76 candidates who have advanced so far are Republican women, but that includes nine incumbents.

A spokesman for the Republican State Legislative Committee, which works to elect GOP candidates at the state level, said the group was reviewing Tuesday's election results but noted that Republicans hold solid majorities in the Texas Legislature.

Democrats are eager to make gains in state legislative races after a considerable drop in their ranks during the presidency of Barack Obama. In most places, state legislatures play a key role in the redistricting process that sets boundaries for legislative and congressional districts. Both parties want to have an edge when that begins after the 2020 Census.

Since the 2016 election, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has been aggressively working with state candidates across the country. Democrats have won 39 seats previously held by Republicans. Of those, 24 were won by women.

___

Follow Christina A. Cassidy at https://twitter.com/AP_Christina

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.