OEA Moves Possible School Shutdown To April 2

The Oklahoma Education Association has adjusted its strike timeline, moving up the day from April 23 to April 2. If the state Legislature doesn't pass an education budget with raises by the start of next month, schools will shut down on April 2.More >>
The Oklahoma Education Association is giving the legislature an April 23 deadline to come up with a plan for raises, or teachers will strike.More >>
