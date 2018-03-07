OEA Moves Possible School Shutdown To April 2

The Oklahoma Education Association has adjusted its strike timeline, moving up the day from April 23 to April 2.

If the state Legislature doesn't pass an education budget with raises by the start of next month, schools will shut down on April 2.

Watch this Facebook message from OEA President Alicia Priest:



