Young Wins Tisdale Freshman Of The Year Award

Trae Young has won the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year award, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>
OU point guard Trae Young was named the Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Year.More >>
The Cowboys have some eye-popping wins, but they can't afford a loss to Oklahoma tonight in the Big 12 tournament.More >>
Chris Paul scored 25 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-112 on Tuesday night for their 16th straight win.More >>
Don't miss the 5A and 6A state basketball championships this Saturday, March 10, on News 9 Plus and News 9.com!More >>
