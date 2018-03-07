OZ Saferooms Tornado Shelter Giveaway Official rules

1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who live within a fifty (50) mile radius of Del City, Oklahoma and who reside in NEWS 9 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. (“DMA”) except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.News9.com/contests. Employees of NEWS 9, and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest (“Contest Entities”) and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household. Winners from other contests sponsored or conducted by NEWS 9 within thirty (30) days preceding the beginning of this contest are not eligible for this contest.

3. A Winner of any previous Storm Shelter and/or Safe Room Giveaway, sponsored or conducted by News 9 and/or OZ Saferooms, is not eligible for this contest.

4. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

5. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

6. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by NEWS 9 and/or OZ Saferooms, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner’s acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

7. “Contest Officials” designated by the management of NEWS 9 and/or OZ Saferooms, shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

8. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

9. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

10. NEWS 9 reserves the right, in their sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

11. How to enter: Participants may enter the 2018 OZ SafeRooms Tornado Shelter Giveaway by completing an “ONLINE ENTRY FORM” located at: www.News9.com/OZ. All entries must include participant’s name, age, town, phone number and email address. In the event a participant does not have an email address or a phone number, participant should respond with “None”. However, participant must have either a phone number or email address to be contacted in the event they are selected as the winner. If an ONLINE ENTRY FORM does not include a phone number and does not include an email address, such ONLINE ENTRY FORM will be deemed null and void. All ONLINE ENTRY FORMS will be combined with the IN-STORE ENTRY FORMS and the POSTCARD ENTRY FORMS, and only one (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator. Deadline to enter is 11:59p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2018. Only one (1) entry per person, per day, will be accepted – regardless of the form of entry. For instance, participant may not enter online AND complete an in-store registration form. Only one (1) entry, per person, per day, will be included in prize drawing.

12. Alternate Form of Entry: Beginning March 28, 2018 thru April 8, 2018, participants may also enter by completing an “IN-STORE ENTRY FORM” at OZ Saferooms, which is located at 3216 SE 30th Street, Del City, OK 73115, during their regular business hours. Registration forms must be completed in its entirety to be deemed an eligible entry. If a participant does not have an email address or a phone number, participant should respond with “None”. However, participant must have either a phone number or email address to be contacted in the event they are selected as the winner. Therefore, if an entry form doesn’t include a phone number or email address, such entry will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. All IN-STORE ENTRY FORMS will be combined with the ONLINE ENTRY FORMS and the POSTCARD ENTRY FORMS, and only one (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator. Deadline to enter is 11:59p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2018. Only one (1) entry per person, per day, will be accepted – regardless of the form of entry. For instance, participant may not enter online AND complete an in-store registration form.

13. Alternate Form of Entry of Alternate Form of Entry: Participants may also submit a “POSTCARD ENTRY”, or postcard sized entry, via mail or hand delivery to “2018 OZ SAFEROOMS TORNADO SHELTER GIVEAWAY, c/o KWTV NEWS 9, 7401 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111. POSTCARD ENTRY must include the following:

Participant’s First Name;

Participant’s Last Name;

Participant’s Email Address (include “None” if participant does not have an email address);

Participant’s Phone Number;

Participant’s Street Address;

Participant’s City;

Participant’s Zip Code; and

Participant’s Age.

In the event participant does not have an email address or a phone number, participant should respond with “None”. However, participant must have either a phone number or email address to be contacted in the event they are selected as the winner. If an entry form does not include a phone number and does not include an email address, such entry will be deemed null and void. Entries must be received by 4:00pm on April 8, 2018. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per weekday, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible. All POSTCARD ENTRY FORMS will be combined with the ONLINE ENTRY FORMS and the IN-STORE ENTRY FORMS, and only one (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator. Deadline to enter is 4:00p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2018. Only one (1) entry per person, per day, will be accepted – regardless of the form of entry. For instance, participant may not enter online AND complete an in-store registration form.

14. Prize: One (1) 8 Person OZ Safe room, Built on or delivered to the winners residential lot, in an area agreed by winner, OZ Saferooms and must meet city code for location etc. The OZ Saferoom which consists of a 10” concrete base, 8” thick concrete walls, 18” thick concrete ceiling, with a built-in reinforced steel cage, floor walls and ceiling are one continuous concrete structure and includes a removable bench, tile floor and a 27” door opening. Installation is also included. Total prize value: $8,500. Winner must own their home and must live within a fifty (50) mile radius of Del City, Oklahoma. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator at the end of promotional period. Winner will be contacted by telephone and must confirm their eligibility based on requirements as set forth herein.

15. Transfer: In the event winner rents or leases their home, rents an apartment, does not have the required specs for installation, or for any other reason, is not able to receive prize, Winner is allowed to designate an alternative individual to accept possession of the prize (“Winner’s Designate”). Winner’s Designate must be eighteen (18) years of age or older, live within a fifty (50) mile radius of Del City, OK, own their own home, and is subject to the same requirements as Winner in order to accept prize. In the event that Winner’s Designate is excluded from taking possession of the prize, for any reason (i.e. does not own their home), then the prize is forfeited and neither the Winner or Winner’s Designate shall have the right to designate an alternative individual to accept the prize.

16. In the event a transfer occurs, additional documentation must be signed by both, the Prizewinner and the Winner’s Designate.

17. Installation: The Winner/Winner’s Designate is responsible for contacting OZ Saferooms to schedule the installation of prize. Contact by Winner/Winner’s Designate must occur on or before October 31, 2018, or prize will be forfeited. Installation depends on availability and is subject to change due to weather, scheduling conflicts, etc.

18. Installation Fees: If applicable, Winner/Winner’s Designate will be responsible for applying and securing any and all permits, licenses, applications or other documentation which may be required by the town or city where the shelter is installed.

19. Additional Fees: Any additional fees and/or charges which may be required for the installation of prize, will be the sole responsibility of Winner/Winner’s Designate.

20. No substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities’ sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner’s notification by NEWS 9 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

21. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner, Official Rules, Acknowledgement, Form W-9, and any other documents necessary (“Documents”) provided by NEWS 9. The signed documents must be received by NEWS 9 within ten (10) days of the winner’s notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. NEWS 9 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud. In the event winner receives, or has already received, a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Communications, News 9 and/or any of their subsidiaries, during the 2018 calendar year, such prize values will be combined with this prize value. If the total value of all prizes received during the 2018 exceed $600, winner will receive a Form 1099 from Griffin Communications for the 2018 calendar year.

22. An alternate winner will be selected if any of the following occurs:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. News 9 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by News 9;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reason as set forth in these rules.

23. Taxes: Winner will be responsible to pay any and all taxes, federal and state, which may be assessed. Griffin Communications, parent company of News 9, will issue Winner a Form 1099 for the 2018 Calendar Year, for the total value of prize, plus any amount Winner receives as reimbursement of permit fees, application costs and/or licenses. In the event Winner receives a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Communications, News 9 or any of their subsidiaries, during the 2018 calendar year, all prize values will be combined and Winner will only receive one (1) 1099 for the 2018 calendar year.

24. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

25. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

26. Complete rules are available at NEWS 9 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.News9.com.

27. Standard data rates may apply and are per your carrier.

28. Full terms and conditions are also available at www.News9.com.