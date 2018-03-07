Bubble Watch: How Does OSU Compare To Other Bubble Teams?

KANSAS CITY -
It’s Bubble Watch time! Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen chairs a 10-member selection committee that holds the fate of college basketball in its hands. We’ll find out the 68-team tournament field on Sunday.
Here’s a look at some of those “bubble” teams and their upcoming conference tournament opponents.
For reference, BPI stands for Basketball Power Index (which is a predictor of a team's performance going forward), SOS means Strength of Schedule, SOR means Strength of Record (which is a measure of a team's accomplishment based on how difficult its win-loss record is to achieve) and traditional RPI.
For our purposes, a “Great Win” is against a Top 20 RPI opponent and “Bad Losses” are against teams with RPI 101 and worse.
UCLA (20-11, 11-7 Pac 12) – The Bruins are currently an 11-seed in both ESPN and CBS Sports models. They’ll face the winner of Cal/Stanford on Thursday.
BPI: 53
SOS: 65
SOR: 52
RPI: 39
Great Wins: neutral vs Kentucky; @ Arizona
Bad Losses: @ Oregon State
Providence (19-12, 10-8 Big East) – The Friars are a 10-seed at ESPN and an 11-seed at CBS. They get Creighton on Thursday.
BPI: 73
SOS: 38
SOR: 47
RPI: 42
Great Wins: vs Xavier; vs Villanova
Bad Losses: vs Minnesota; @ Massachusetts; vs DePaul
Butler (19-12, 9-9 Big East) – The Bulldogs are a 9-seed at ESPN and a 10-seed at CBS. They take on Seton Hall on Thursday.
BPI: 24
SOS: 31
SOR: 42
RPI: 45
Great Wins: vs Villanova
Bad Losses: vs Georgetown
Texas (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) – The Horns are projected as an 11-seed in both ESPN and CBS models. They get Iowa State on Wednesday in the Big 12 tournament with Texas Tech waiting for the winner.
BPI: 40
SOS: 2
SOR: 38
RPI: 49
Great Wins: vs TCU
Bad Losses: none
Syracuse (19-12, 8-10 ACC) – The Orange are an 11-seed First Four team at CBS and are listed in the Next Four Out at ESPN. They easily handled Wake Forest in their first round ACC tournament game and will now face North Carolina on Wednesday night.
BPI: 50
SOS: 46
SOR: 56
RPI: 37
Great Wins: vs Clemson
Bad Losses: @ Wake Forest; @ Georgia Tech
USC (21-10, 12-6 Pac 12) – The Trojans are a First Four 11-seed at ESPN and a First Four 12-seed at CBS. They face the winner of Oregon State/Washington on Thursday.
BPI: 49
SOS: 75
SOR: 60
RPI: 35
Great Wins: none
Bad Losses: @ SMU; vs Princeton
Marquette (18-12, 9-9 Big East) – The Golden Eagles are a First Four 12-seed at CBS and among the First Four Out at ESPN. They get DePaul on Wednesday.
BPI: 44
SOS: 10
SOR: 40
RPI: 56
Great Wins: none
Worst Losses: @ DePaul
Louisville (19-12, 9-9 ACC) – The Cardinals are on ESPN’s First Four Out list. They face Florida State on Wednesday.
BPI: 31
SOS: 41
SOR: 46
RPI: 46
Great Wins: none
Bad Losses: none
Utah (19-10, 12-6 Pac 12) – The Utes are on CBS’ First Four Out list. They’ll get the winner of Washington State/Oregon on Thursday.
BPI: 77
SOS: 70
SOR: 64
RPI: 48
Great Wins: none
Bad Losses: neutral vs UNLV
Washington (20-11, 10-8 Pac 12) – The Huskies are on CBS’ First Four Out list and they’ll play Oregon State on Wednesday.
BPI: 113
SOS: 79
SOR: 73
RPI: 58
Great Wins: @ Kansas; vs Arizona
Bad Losses: @ Oregon State
Boise State (23-7, 13-5 Mountain West) – The Broncos are on CBS’ First Four Out list and ESPN’s Next Four Out. They play Thursday against the winner of Utah State/Colorado State.
BPI: 55
SOS: 118
SOR: 53
RPI: 41
Great Wins: none
Bad Losses: @ Utah State
Oklahoma State (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) – The Cowboys are on ESPN’s First Four Out list and they face rival Oklahoma on Wednesday.
BPI: 58
SOS: 12
SOR: 45
RPI: 87
Great Wins: @ Kansas; vs Kansas
Bad Losses: none
Alabama (17-14, 8-10 SEC) – The Crimson Tide are a First Four 11-seed at ESPN. They’ll play Texas A&M on Thursday.
BPI: 54
SOS: 29
SOR: 65
RPI: 57
Great Wins: vs Rhode Island; vs Auburn; vs Tennessee
Bad Losses: @ Vanderbilt; @ Ole Miss; neutral vs Minnesota
Notre Dame (19-13, 8-10 ACC) – The Irish just won against Pitt and will play Wednesday against Virginia Tech. They’re projected among the First Four Out by ESPN.
BPI: 31
SOS: 42
SOR: 59
RPI: 65
Great Wins: neutral vs Wichita State
Bad Losses: vs Ball State; neutral vs Indiana; @ Georgia Tech