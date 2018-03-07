'All Clear' Given In Suspicious Package Investigation In SW OKC

The "all clear" has been given following a suspicious package investigation at an apartment complex on the south side of the metro, Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma City Police Bomb Squad was called out to the scene at the Pine Ridge apartment complex located in the 6300 block of S. Santa Fe Ave.

The object, which appeared to be a black briefcase, was determined to be non-threatening.

Authorities had to shut down S. Santa Fe Avenue, from SW 59th Street to SW 65th Street, while crews worked the scene.