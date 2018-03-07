1 Dead After Rollover Crash In NE OKC

One person is dead Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in northeast Oklahoma City, authorities said.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. near Wilshire Boulevard and Westminister Road.

Oklahoma City fire officials said one person was ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over.

Crews at the scene initially reported the crash as involving one vehicle. It appears two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The identity of the deceased was not released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.