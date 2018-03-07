State Lawmakers Hope To Help Teachers' Pay

Legislative leaders hope to present revenue bills to pay for teacher raises in the next week or so.

Rather than failed efforts to raise taxes to give Oklahoma teachers pay raises, lawmakers are now considering reducing the amount of taxes teachers have to pay.

Those breaks may include exempting teachers in the state from income tax.

Lawmakers say even those changes will only put a dent on the problem.

West Virginia educators, recently ended their teacher strike after negotiating a 5 percent raise with educators.

A GoFundMe page titled Oklahoma Teachers United has been setup to raise funds for marketing and legal services for educators seeking better schools and wages.