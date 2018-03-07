Survey: Oklahoma Named 4th Worst State For Working Women - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Survey: Oklahoma Named 4th Worst State For Working Women

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]

Oklahoma was named the fourth worst state to be a woman, ranking 48th in the nation. 

The survey, done by WalletHub, ranked the states based on several factors like economic and social well being as well as over all well being and safety. 

Oklahoma ranked at the bottom for number of women with health insurance and Oklahoma women have some of the lowest life expectancies in country. 

We also rank sixth in the nation for domestic violence and crimes against women and we have the highest number of women in prison.

The only states behind Oklahoma were Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana. The District of Columbia was included in the rankings.

Minnesota, Massachusetts and Vermont took the first, second and third spots on the list. 

This survey comes in the wake of feminist campaigns like #metoo and Time's Up. It also marks International Women's Day which is Thursday.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.