Survey: Oklahoma Named 4th Worst State For Working Women

Oklahoma was named the fourth worst state to be a woman, ranking 48th in the nation.

The survey, done by WalletHub, ranked the states based on several factors like economic and social well being as well as over all well being and safety.

Oklahoma ranked at the bottom for number of women with health insurance and Oklahoma women have some of the lowest life expectancies in country.

We also rank sixth in the nation for domestic violence and crimes against women and we have the highest number of women in prison.

The only states behind Oklahoma were Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana. The District of Columbia was included in the rankings.

Minnesota, Massachusetts and Vermont took the first, second and third spots on the list.

This survey comes in the wake of feminist campaigns like #metoo and Time's Up. It also marks International Women's Day which is Thursday.