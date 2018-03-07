OKC Metro To See Sunshine On Quiet, Cool Wednesday

It will be a cold start and a cool finish on Wednesday! Make sure to keep the jacket close!

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday morning with wind chills in the lower 20s. Winds are not as gusty as Tuesday with gusts between 10 to 20 mph.

It will remain quiet and cool Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Overnight, we’ll drop back down near freezing. Clear skies are expected.

A south wind returns late this week so highs rebound back into the low 60s Thursday and then eventually near 70 on Friday.

Our next system arrives Saturday and will bring a chance of showers and storms to start off the weekend.

A drier Sunday is expected with highs only in the upper 50s.

