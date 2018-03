The Latest: College basketball team pushes bus out of snow

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticism

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Washington is latest in handful of states to ban bump stocks

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

The U.S. Navy has kicked off its every other year testing and training of submarines under sea ice off Alaska's north coast.

(U.S. Navy via AP). This 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, shows a submarine after breaking through ice in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast. The U.S. Navy has kicked off biennial submarine testing and training under sea ice off Alaska's no...

NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce says they've gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

Experts predict a historic wave of women running for office this year, and Texas' first-in-the-nation primary didn't disappoint.

Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.

Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...

(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP). The Pittsfield, Mass., Highway Department fills the salt storage sheds, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that stretches from eastern Pennsylvania to most of ...

(Peter Pereira/Standard Times via AP). Vehicles drive under a white pine tree that is leaning across the road in Freetown, Mass., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Men work to board up a house, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, along the shore in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's s...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on a nor'easter hitting the East Coast (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

A women's college basketball team isn't letting a snowstorm that's pounding the Northeast get in its way.

Members of the Northeastern University women's basketball team pushed their bus back on course after it was stuck in the snow outside a practice facility in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The team posted a video of the feat on its Twitter account.

The Huskies are in the city to compete in the 2018 CAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

A university spokesman says the entire team and some assistant coaches "had a blast" trying to free the bus after practicing at St. Joseph's University. They were headed back to their hotel in downtown Philadelphia.

Northeastern plays Delaware in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

___

4:25 p.m.

A middle school teacher in southern New Jersey has been struck by lightning during a snowstorm sweeping up the East Coast.

Capt. Todd Malland of the Manchester Township police department says the woman was holding an umbrella while on bus duty outside the Manchester Middle School around 2:30 p.m. when the strike occurred.

Malland says the woman felt tingling but didn't lose consciousness and wasn't knocked to the ground. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second woman who had been standing underneath the umbrella but not holding it escaped injury.

The second major snowstorm to slam the Northeast in a week is producing reports of flashes of lightning and booming thunder.

___

4:20 p.m.

Evening travelers face major challenges as a nor'easter continues to dump a sloshy mix of rain and snow throughout the New York metro area.

Metro-North railroad on Wednesday reduced service north of New York City. The Long Island Rail Road added trains to accommodate commuters leaving work earlier than usual.

New Jersey Transit has suspended all bus service, while trains continue to run on an abbreviated schedule.

Amtrak continues to operate on a modified northeast schedule between Washington, D.C. and Boston.

There have been significant flight cancellations at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports.

Tractor-trailers have been banned on the New York State Thruway from the Syracuse area to New York City.

___

2 p.m.

The second major snowstorm to slam the Northeast in a week is producing reports of "thundersnow."

Meteorologists and residents are reporting flashes of lightning and booming thunder from the Philadelphia area to New York City. Experts say the unusual phenomenon is caused by shallow layers of rising, unstable air.

The nor'easter is expected to intensify as it moves up the coast, with snowfall rates up to 3 inches per hour. The National Weather Service is warning of a treacherous evening commute.

___

11:05 a.m.

Officials in at least two states are banning big rigs from major highways and warning other drivers to stay off the roads as a late-winter storm bears down on the Northeast.

Tractor-trailers have been banned on the New York State Thruway from the Syracuse area to New York City. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state troopers will ticket any violators.

In Pennsylvania, all commercial vehicles are banned from interstates 380 and 84, while empty straight trucks, double trailers and other types of commercial carriers have been ordered off several other major interstates including 78, 81 and 80. Officials have also reduced speeds to 45 mph.

Motorists are being urged to avoid travel unless it's absolutely necessary.

___

10:35 a.m.

Massachusetts officials are gearing up for the second potent nor'easter in less than week, and anticipating widely different effects around the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker says Wednesday's storm is likely to bring more than a foot of snow to the Berkshires, scattered power outages and "minor to moderate coastal flooding" in communities still recovering from Friday's damaging nor'easter.

State highway officials are warning of treacherous driving conditions in through the afternoon and evening hours, with snow falling at a rate of 2-to-3 inches an hour in some areas and causing whiteout conditions.

Boston and coastal communities are expected to get mostly rain. Baker noted that tides are not as astronomically high as at the height of last week's storm, but could still bring additional flooding woes.

___

10 a.m.

Connecticut state employees are being sent home from work early Wednesday ahead of a storm that's forecast to drop as much as a foot of snow in parts of the state.

Nonessential state workers are being dismissed in staggered phases beginning at noon to reduce the risk for traffic problems as commuters head home from Hartford.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the idea is to ensure people are off the roads by rush hour, when the snowfall is expected to be at its heaviest.

Nonessential second-shift state employees are being told not to report to work Wednesday evening.

___

8:40 a.m.

The latest nor'easter to hit the East Coast is already causing some travel headaches.

Hundreds of flights across the region had been cancelled even before the snow started falling Wednesday due to the dire weather forecasts. And more cancellations are expected as conditions deteriorate during the day.

The morning commute was going smoothly in most areas Wednesday, as the storm had not yet kicked in to gear in most spots. But motorists are being urged to avoid travel if possible so crews can treat and clear roadways as needed.

Amtrak canceled some train service Wednesday, and commuter rail trains in Philadelphia are operating on a weekend schedule.

____

6 a.m.

A wintry mix of snow and rain is falling along the East Coast as another nor'easter takes aim at the region.

The new storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow in some interior areas on Wednesday. Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains and parts of Massachusetts could see up to 18 inches.

This comes just days after another storm knocked out power to millions, some of whom are still waiting to have their service restored.

A slight consolation is that the storm is not expected to bring the coastal flooding like the one last week. Some coastal New England and New Jersey communities are still feeling the effects of that storm.

___

12:05 a.m.

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

Heavy, wet snow and gusting winds could take down trees and snap power lines already weakened from last week's storm.

More than a foot of snow is forecast for some interior areas. Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains and parts of western Massachusetts could see up to 18 inches.

Damaging winds are in the forecast with gusts of up to 60 mph at Cape Cod and 45 mph at the Jersey shore.

