Texas primary turnout buoys Democrats' hopes again

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticism

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

The U.S. Navy has kicked off its every other year testing and training of submarines under sea ice off Alaska's north coast.

(U.S. Navy via AP). This 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, shows a submarine after breaking through ice in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast. The U.S. Navy has kicked off biennial submarine testing and training under sea ice off Alaska's no...

Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...

Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2013, file photo, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in-the-nation pr...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). U.S. Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke is seen on a television during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

(Michael Wyke/Houston Chronicle via AP). Kathaleen Wall, Republican candidate to replace Ted Poe in Congress, hugs supporters at her watch party at the Adobe Cafe in Houston on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

By WILL WEISSERT and PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas is the latest place where Democrats are finding optimism for 2018 after kicking off the nation's primary election season with their biggest midterm turnout in more than a quarter-century.

But beneath the eye-opening numbers - more than 1 million votes cast for Democrats on Tuesday night, their strongest showing in a Texas midterm primary since 1994 - lurk buzzkills for a party eager to believe that the GOP will pay in November for the erratic presidency of Donald Trump.

Republicans still won the turnout battle in Texas by a half-million votes. The brightest star on the ballot for Democrats, Senate challenger Beto O'Rourke, revealed weak spots after letting two primary rivals take 38 percent of the vote. And he's the biggest draw on a Democratic ballot that is otherwise littered with little-known candidates for statewide office who've struggled to raise attention and money.

"When you net the results, there are hundreds of thousands more voting in the Republican primary than the Democratic primary, so we absolutely have our work cut out for us," O'Rourke said by phone Wednesday. "This is an uphill, very tough fight for the next eight months."

About failing to win such a high percentage of the vote against overmatched rivals, O'Rourke noted that he has focused on campaigning all over Texas, including strongholds for those who cast ballots in the Republican primary.

"We could concentrate in blue parts of Texas and really run up the score in the primary," he said. "Or we could walk the walk. Talk to every Texan in every part of the state."

Since Trump took office last year, Democrats have seized on surprises on Republican turf as signs that a midterm reckoning is afoot - winning a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, wiping out a GOP majority in the Virginia statehouse, flipping a Wisconsin state senate district that overwhelmingly backed Trump a year earlier. In Texas, where Republicans haven't lost a statewide race since 1994, Democrats are especially starved for an upset.

Tuesday's primary made clear Democratic enthusiasm is real, but in Texas, the party still faces long odds.

"The votes have been counted and we know that so-called 'blue wave' never made landfall," Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Wednesday, referring to the GOP voters still turning out in greater numbers. Patrick himself sailed past a little-known GOP primary challenger and is expected to have an even easier time against only token Democratic opposition in November.

More than 1.5 million people voted Tuesday in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, won by incumbent Ted Cruz. The turnout for Republicans was mostly in line with primary midterms in 2014 and 2010. Democrats, meanwhile, nearly doubled their numbers from four years ago behind big increases around Dallas and Houston, but the GOP still had the upper hand in rural and suburban counties.

Texas has a record eight open congressional races this year, including two currently held by entrenched Republicans who opted against re-election amid scandal. Republican pollster Chris Wilson, who has worked for Cruz, said the turnout surge to him reflected the number of open races while Democrats pinned the increase on Trump backlash and enthusiasm.

In Republican U.S. Rep. John Culberson's district in Houston, which Hillary Clinton carried in 2016, Democratic primary turnout was roughly five times higher than the last midterms. A big Democratic surge also took place in the district of Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, which Clinton also carried and is among the races where Democrats think they can compete. In a third GOP-controlled district targeted by Democrats in San Antonio, Republican had the lower turnout.

Nationwide, Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-seats to reclaim a majority this fall.

"It's clear Texas Democrats are fired up, exceeding expectations, and charging forward to November," Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said.

A big problem for Texas Democrats is that their biggest-name politicians opted not to run in statewide races. So Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face either Lupe Valdez, who was Texas' first Hispanic, lesbian sheriff, or Andrew White, who opposes abortion and whose father, Mark, was governor in the 1980s. Valdez and White will need a May 22 runoff to decide who wins their party's nomination - but either will be prohibitive underdogs against well-funded and popular Abbott.

The Texas primary did put on display the surge in women running for office to resist Trump. Of the nearly 50 women running for Congress in Texas, more than half won their primaries outright or advanced to runoffs. What's more, at least three of those runoffs in May will feature women going head-to-head, including a key race for Democrats in their bid to take control of the U.S. House this fall.

Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016, the smallest margin of victory by a Republican presidential candidate in Texas in 20 years.

"It's Trump. It's Trump," said Veronica Escobar, who won her Democratic primary and is now poised to become one of the first Hispanic women to represent Texas in Congress.

"I've spoken to innumerable senior citizens, retirees, parents of disabled children, people who understand what this administration means to their families. And they're afraid."

___

Follow Will Weissert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apwillweissert and follow Paul J. Weber on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pauljweber .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.