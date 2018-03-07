Snowy nor'easter brings threat of more power problems

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.

The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.

Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...

An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was a rising star for Democrats in the red state of Tennessee, but she went into freefall with an affair and guilty plea.

Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was a rising star for Democrats in the red state of Tennessee, but she went into freefall with an affair and guilty plea.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announces her resignation Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Barry resigned after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the city while carrying on an extramarital affair wit...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announces her resignation Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Barry resigned after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the city while carrying on an extramarital affair wit...

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

Alaska moose biologists are experimenting with a new way to survey moose in the state's largest city.

Alaska moose biologists are experimenting with a new way to survey moose in the state's largest city.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules o...

(AP Photo/Dan Joling). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules o...

A proposal to name a Utah highway after President Donald Trump is getting pushback from state Democrats.

A proposal to name a Utah highway after President Donald Trump is getting pushback from state Democrats.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the East Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the East Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Washington.

Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...

New York City is using dry ice to reduce its rat population; experts say frozen carbon dioxide effectively kills rats but doesn't harm birds of prey.

New York City is using dry ice to reduce its rat population; experts say frozen carbon dioxide effectively kills rats but doesn't harm birds of prey.

(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP). The Pittsfield, Mass., Highway Department fills the salt storage sheds, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that stretches from eastern Pennsylvania to most of ...

(Peter Pereira/Standard Times via AP). Vehicles drive under a white pine tree that is leaning across the road in Freetown, Mass., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still...

(Peter Pereira/Standard Times via AP). Vehicles drive under a white pine tree that is leaning across the road in Freetown, Mass., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Men work to board up a house, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, along the shore in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's s...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

By KRISTEN DE GROOT

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Another snowy, blowy nor'easter threatened a new round of power outages as it swirled ashore early Wednesday, causing officials to close schools and government offices and raising concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from an earlier storm.

A wintry mix of snow and light rain started falling early Wednesday in many areas, but the precipitation was expected to soon turn to all snow in most areas and then continue through the day.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, which was due to be in effect through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations could easily surpass a foot in areas west of the I-95 corridor, with some places in northwest New Jersey forecast to get up to two feet.

"I'm not looking forward to another round of this, but it is what it is," Chris Martin said as he prepared to leave his Toms River, New Jersey home and head to work at an information technology firm in Philadelphia. "All in all, it hasn't been a terrible winter, and it seems that March is always our worst month for major storms. We're a hearty bunch, so some snow and rain isn't going to stop us."

Martin had already arranged to stay in Philadelphia overnight, preferring not to take a chance with the expected treacherous road conditions.

"I keep telling myself spring is tight around the corner," Martin said with a laugh. "If Mother Nature wants to give us one last blast of winter, that's up to her."

Heavy, wet snow and gusting winds could take down trees already weakened from last week's storm and snap power lines, adding to stress for customers who've gone days without power.

Utility workers took advantage of milder temperatures and sunshine Tuesday in their scramble to restore electricity to thousands of customers around the Northeast.

The outages turned to outrage for a New Jersey man whose home had been without electricity since Friday. Robert Winter, 63, threatened to kidnap a utility company employee and blow up a substation, according to police in Vernon. He was charged with making terroristic threats.

More than a foot of snow is expected for some interior areas, the weather service said. Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains and parts of western Massachusetts could see up to 18 inches.

Damaging winds are forecast with gusts of up to 60 mph on Cape Cod, 45 mph at the Jersey shore and 30 mph around suburban Philadelphia.

Depending on the storm's track, communities along the Interstate 95 corridor could see heavy rain, heavy snow or a mix of both.

Transportation departments in Philadelphia and Boston loaded up salt trucks and treated roads Tuesday, and some airlines waived ticket change fees for airports in the storm's projected path, such as Newark, Philadelphia, Boston and New York's JFK.

Amtrak canceled some train service Wednesday, and regional rail trains in Philadelphia will be operating on a weekend schedule.

School districts and municipal operations around Pennsylvania and Connecticut are closed for the day. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared states of emergency.

The National Weather Service urged people to stay off the roads to allow emergency and road crews to do their jobs. Some areas will get as much as 2 to 3 inches of snow an hour. Officials advised homeowners to be careful while shoveling, saying the weight of it has been known cause heart attacks.

A slight consolation is that the storm is not expected to bring the coastal flooding like the one last week. Some New England and New Jersey communities are still feeling the effects of that storm.

___

Associated Press writer Bruce Shipkowski, in Toms River, New Jersey, contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.