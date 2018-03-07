'Kind of awful': Another snowstorm clobbers the Northeast

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticism

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

Another nor'easter threatens communities up and down the East Coast.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

The U.S. Navy has kicked off its every other year testing and training of submarines under sea ice off Alaska's north coast.

(U.S. Navy via AP). This 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, shows a submarine after breaking through ice in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast. The U.S. Navy has kicked off biennial submarine testing and training under sea ice off Alaska's no...

Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...

NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce says they've gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...

Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...

(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP). The Pittsfield, Mass., Highway Department fills the salt storage sheds, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that stretches from eastern Pennsylvania to most of ...

(Peter Pereira/Standard Times via AP). Vehicles drive under a white pine tree that is leaning across the road in Freetown, Mass., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Men work to board up a house, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, along the shore in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's s...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

By KAREN MATTHEWS and DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow Wednesday, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter.

The nor'easter knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of customers and produced "thundersnow" as it made its way up the coast, with flashes of lightning and booming thunder from the Philadelphia area to New York City. A New Jersey middle school teacher was struck by lightning but survived.

Officials urged people to stay off the roads.

"It's kind of awful," said New York University student Alessa Raiford, who put two layers of clothing on a pug named Jengo before taking him for a walk in slushy, sloppy Manhattan, where rain gave way to wet snow in the afternoon. "I'd rather that it be full-on snowing than rain and slush. It just makes it difficult."

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning into Thursday morning from the Philadelphia area through most of New England.

More than 2,600 flights across the region - about 1,900 in the New York metro area alone - were canceled.

It wasn't much better on the ground, with Pennsylvania and New York banning big rigs from some major highways and transit agencies reducing or canceling service on trains and buses.

The storm wasn't predicted to be as severe as the nor'easter that toppled trees, inundated coastal communities and caused more than 2 million power outages from Virginia to Maine last Friday.

But it still proved to be a headache for the tens of thousands of customers still in the dark from the earlier storm - and for the crews trying to restore power to them.

PECO, Pennsylvania's largest electric utility, reported more than 100,000 customers without power by evening, some left over from last week.

The storm unloaded snow at a rate of 2 or 3 inches an hour, with some places in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut getting up to 16 inches by evening. Gusts up to 60 mph were forecast on Cape Cod, 45 mph at the Jersey shore and 30 mph around suburban Philadelphia.

The wind knocked gobs of slush and snow off buildings and trees in Philadelphia and New York, forcing pedestrians to watch out. Across the region, power lines and tree branches sagged precariously under the weight of the wet show. Suburban streets were littered with downed trees and branches.

"I don't think I'm ready for this to happen again," Caprice Dantzler said as she walked through Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square. She said many trees that crashed into cars and homes and blocked streets during the last storm had yet to be removed.

A few hardy tourists waded through puddles and slush to visit the World Trade Center memorial, where Juan Escobar, visiting from Cali, Colombia, with his wife, Daniela, snapped a selfie in front of one of the reflecting pools. Escobar said it was the second time in his life he had seen snow.

"It's awesome!" he said. "We are cold as hell, but we are happy."

Ten people were taken to hospitals with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside a home in North White Plains, New York, police said. All were expected to survive.

A teacher was struck by lightning while holding an umbrella on bus duty outside a school in Manchester Township, New Jersey, police said. The woman felt a tingling sensation but didn't lose consciousness. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Amtrak canceled some train service, and commuter trains in Philadelphia and New Jersey were put on an abbreviated schedule. School districts and government offices from Delaware northward closed, and the governors of New Jersey and Pennsylvania declared states of emergency.

Officials warned homeowners of the danger of heart attacks from shoveling heavy snow.

In New Jersey, a volunteer firefighter used the snow to save a house from major fire damage.

Stillwater firefighter Joe McAllister didn't have any firefighting equipment when he got to the house, so he improvised, grabbing a shovel and tossing snow onto the fire, according to nj.com. McAllister knocked down most of the flames by the time other firefighters arrived.

___

Porter reported from Newark, New Jersey. Associated Press writers Michael Catalini in Morrisville, Pennsylvania; Michael Sisak and Rod Hicks in Philadelphia; Wayne Parry in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Bruce Shipkowski, in Toms River, New Jersey, contributed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.