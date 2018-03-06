Internet Campaign Raises Money To Replace Norman Man's Stolen Wagon

A wagon belonging to an icon in Norman has been replaced.

54-year-old Calvin Steves has been disabled since he was hit and nearly killed by a hit and run driver in the mid-1970’s. Despite serious physical and mental disabilities, Steves has doggedly sold Norman Transcript newspapers on the street and out of Norman bars and restaurants for the past four decades.

Last Thursday, the wagon Calvin has used for the past several years to haul around his newspapers, was stolen from the front of the Steves’ family home.

However, area businesses including XYZ Fabrication in Blanchard, Vacation Adventures in Norman, and J’s Halmark in Norman, worked together, and Tuesday replaced Steves’ wagon with a new one.

A three-day social media campaign also raised 23-hundred dollars for Steves.

Steves and his brother Clifford say they were humbled to accept the gifts.

“I like it,” Steves said. “It looks nice.”

Vacation Adventures’ Rob Kemmet says Steves will get “every cent” of the money raised in the campaign.