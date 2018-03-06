Missing Horses From Spencer End Up With Thieves

A Spencer family is searching for their stolen horses.

The pair escaped Tuesday morning, and made it to Midwest City.

While animal control workers did find the animals, they were later released into the wrong hands. Witnesses saw them trotting down, Douglas Boulevard, and caught it on video.

Soon, that man was able to pin the horses up about 3 miles away from their home. When animal control officers were called out, soon two other men took ownership of the animals.

Turns out, that wasn’t the truth.

“Whenever I was told, hey the were spotted, they were fenced-in. I was hoping we were just going to go pick them up and bring them back,” says the horses owner Shirley Ortiz.

She says those two men told animal control workers the horses belonged to their family.

They soon brought a trailer in and hauled them off.

Midwest City Police say workers did not take down a phone number, tag or any information to help find the thieves, it’s not typical they find themselves in this situation.

The victims say the department felt awful about the mix-up, but was able to determine a rusty trailer and white sedan are connected to the crime.

“She (the worker) didn't know what their names were, and I showed her pictures that we have grown older with the horses, and she was like those are the horses, those are the horses I released to them,” Ortiz says.

Julieta, the family’s Palomino, and Red, their Quarter-Horse, have been with the family for years.

“They don't have a value to me. They don't. They are family. You can't put a price on them. I can't replace them with money,” Ortiz says. Neighbors are offering a private reward for the safe return of these animals.

The suspect’s description has yet to be confirmed by police.

Those with information can contact Midwest City Police, or the reward/tip line offered by citizens at 1 (405) 630-9477.