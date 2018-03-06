Washington is latest in handful of states to ban bump stocks

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Activists working on behalf of a hotel worker union have shouted down actor Danny Glover during a rally of Airbnb hosts at the New York state Capitol.

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...

Republican leaders say the House will vote on a school safety bill next week as Congress struggles to respond to the deadly assault on a Florida high school.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz ticks off points on her fingers as she speaks during a news conference at her office in Sunrise, Fla., on Monday, March 5, 2018. The Congresswoman organized a roun...

House to take up school safety bill after Florida shooting

Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds _ and more outages.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Charlie Ruff with Jersey Central Power and Light works to repair power lines in Morristown, N.J., Monday, March 5, 2018. Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents remain without power and emergency officials are watching coastal ...

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is adding women to a previously male-only combat training course in California, integrating the battalion this week after months of review.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). A student holds a sign that reads "Schools are for learning, not lockdown," as she stands next to a railing in the Capitol Rotunda following a rally against gun violence, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Olympia, Wash. The rally was...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). People wearing orange to oppose gun violence sit in a gallery of the Washington Senate, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Later in the day Gov. Inslee was scheduled to sign a bill banning the sale and po...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Lydia Ringer, 16, a junior at Roosevelt High School in Seattle, holds a sign that reads "NRA - Not Right for America," Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as she attends a rally against gun violence at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The ra...

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Spurred by last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas, Washington on Tuesday became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed the ban on bump stocks, calling it a "commonsense piece of legislation."

"It will help save lives from mass gun violence," he said, surrounded by lawmakers and gun control advocates.

Washington is one of more than 20 states to introduce legislation seeking to ban the devices after the Oct. 1 attack in Nevada - the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Bans were previously passed by Massachusetts, New Jersey and the cities of Denver and Columbia, South Carolina, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Federal officials also are considering regulating or banning the devices.

California banned "multiburst trigger activators" in 1990, and last October the California Department of Justice issued an advisory to gun retailers saying bump stocks were illegal under that law. A bill has since been introduced in the Legislature there to specify the law would include bump stocks.

Using bump stocks, Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more at a country music festival while firing from a window of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino before killing himself.

Survivors and relatives of those killed testified in January about the Washington state bill.

The new law makes it illegal for anyone in Washington to manufacture or sell bump stocks beginning July 1.

In July 2019, it will become illegal to own or possess a bump stock in the state. A provision of the bill also allows the Washington State Patrol to set up a yearlong "buy back" program for people who already own the devices.

Republican state Sen. Mike Padden, who voted against the measure, said he didn't think the state should have taken action while the federal government is evaluating bump stocks.

"We all want to avoid killings in our state, I just don't know if banning that piece of plastic is going to do it," he said.

Several other gun measures introduced in the Washington Legislature this year have stalled, including banning most magazines that hold more than 10 rounds and mandating safe storage of firearms.

However, a bill that would enhance background checks on rifle purchases and raise the legal age to buy rifles to 21 was introduced and passed out of a Senate committee after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

The bill also creates a program for students and others to report concerns about dangerous activities via a mobile app and establishes emergency response systems for schools during a threat.

It's unclear whether the bill has enough support to come up for a vote on the Senate floor.

Before the bill signing by Inslee, dozens of students rallied in the Capitol, chanting "No more silence, end gun violence" and carrying signs reading: "Vote like Parkland is your land, Newtown is your town, and like Columbine is around the corner."

Inslee listed several sites of recent mass shootings, including Parkland, that are "synonymous with tragedy."

"We cannot sit idly by and take no action," he said. "We as leaders and lawmakers have to be judged by our actions and we need actions right now on this scourge."

___

AP photographer Ted S. Warren contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.