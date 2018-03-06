Norman Police Searching For Missing Baby Taken By Father

Police in Norman are on the lookout for a missing baby boy taken and believed to be in danger from his biological father.

Police are looking for 7-month-old Jody Minjarez and his father 31-year-old Victor Minjarez.

According to their report, Norman Police say it all started back on Feb. 19, when they were called to a domestic situation at a home in the 1500 block of Lakecrest Dr. During that incident police say Victor violently attacked the mother of his child and fled with the boy.

On Feb. 23, the mother attempted to file a Victim Protective Order (VPO) against Victor that sought to have Jody returned to her. Since then, police say Victor has passed along messages to the mother, stating that she would never see her child again.

Based on that information, authorities say they now believe that Jody is in imminent danger of bodily harm or death. Police did not say why it took two weeks to come to this conclusion.

At the time of the original incident, investigators say Victor took off with Jody in a rented U-Haul pickup. They say Victor is homeless, but they have reason to believe he is still in the Oklahoma City area, possibly staying at a motel with a friend.

Authorities describe Victor as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Victor or Jody, you are asked to all 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.