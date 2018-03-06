Extreme Fire Threat Remains As Winds Howl Across Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Extreme Fire Threat Remains As Winds Howl Across Oklahoma

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The weather warms and the wind howls across Oklahoma, and that spells an extreme fire danger for most of the Sooner State.

Temperatures are hovering in the upper 50s with a gusty northwest wind ranging from 20 to 40 mph. Most of the western part of the state is under a burn ban.

Our overall weather pattern remains quiet the next few days with temperatures returning to the 70s by Friday. While a small storm could bring some rain and thunder on Saturday, we're not expecting anything severe.

Temperatures get cooler by Sunday into next week, but we will still have several mornings where temps will fall below freezing. That means any of you who have planted anything will need to be sure to cover things up.

News 9’s weather team will be monitoring.

