I-235 Weekend Closure Delayed, But Lanes Will Narrow - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

I-235 Weekend Closure Delayed, But Lanes Will Narrow

Posted: Updated:
-235 between N 36th Street and I-44 will not be closed this weekend. -235 between N 36th Street and I-44 will not be closed this weekend.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Interstate 235, between N 36th Street and I-44, will not be closed this weekend. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, there has been a slight delay.

Terri Angier with ODOT said, “Please stay patient with us. Use those alternate routes.”

The initial plan for Saturday and Sunday was to shut down the highway in order to remove the old railroad bridge, but BNSF still needs to finish their part of the work in order for ODOT’s contractor, Allen Contracting, to step in.

Angier said the old railroad bridge needs to be removed in order to put down the lanes, making I-235 a six to eight-lane highway in that stretch.

For this milestone, Allen Contracting faces a disincentive when the highway is closed.

“It’s a big risk for them with the penalty of $20,000 per lane, per hour,” said Angier.

The closure is now delayed to April.

This weekend, there will still be lanes narrowed to install two beams. This is weather-pending. Construction crews will also work around the traffic for the Thunder game on Saturday.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.