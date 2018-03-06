I-235 Weekend Closure Delayed, But Lanes Will Narrow

-235 between N 36th Street and I-44 will not be closed this weekend.

Interstate 235, between N 36th Street and I-44, will not be closed this weekend. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, there has been a slight delay.

Terri Angier with ODOT said, “Please stay patient with us. Use those alternate routes.”

The initial plan for Saturday and Sunday was to shut down the highway in order to remove the old railroad bridge, but BNSF still needs to finish their part of the work in order for ODOT’s contractor, Allen Contracting, to step in.

Angier said the old railroad bridge needs to be removed in order to put down the lanes, making I-235 a six to eight-lane highway in that stretch.

For this milestone, Allen Contracting faces a disincentive when the highway is closed.

“It’s a big risk for them with the penalty of $20,000 per lane, per hour,” said Angier.

The closure is now delayed to April.

This weekend, there will still be lanes narrowed to install two beams. This is weather-pending. Construction crews will also work around the traffic for the Thunder game on Saturday.