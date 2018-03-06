Victim Fighting For His Life After Shooting In Edmond Home

Police are trying to figure out what led to a shooting inside an Edmond home early Tuesday morning.

Police are trying to figure out what led to a shooting inside an Edmond home early Tuesday morning. It happened in a neighborhood near Kelly Avenue and 15th Street.

A man was shot multiple times, and his injuries are life-threatening. The victim is fighting for his life, but his actions before the shooting took place may have saved others.

Investigators have yet to release a motive, but they tell News 9 the shooting happened when a visitor arrived at a house on the corner of Mercury Road and Apollo Circle. The victim had just sent two other people in the home out of the room.

“When the suspect was coming over to the house, he told the other two people in the house to go to the back room for a minute, and then they heard the gunshots,” said Edmond Police Department Spokesperson Jenny Wagnon.

Shot multiple times, the victim was rushed to OU Medical Center for surgery. The two bystanders escaped without injury.

Less than an hour after police arrived on scene, they got a call about a possible suspect.

Wagnon said, “We’ve had a homeowner in this same neighborhood call 911, that there was somebody in his backyard.”

Not far from the scene of the crime, a man was taken into custody when he was discovered by a neighbor.

“He had let his dog out to go to the bathroom and found somebody in his backyard,” said Wagnon. “We believe that is a person involved in this shooting.”

Detectives spent Tuesday questioning the suspect and the two witnesses who were in the home. By Tuesday evening, a second suspect was also taken into custody.

Wagnon said the two suspects will both face a charge of Shooting with the Intent to Kill. And she expects more charges will follow in the coming days.

Detective are also trying to interview the victim, who is still recovering from his surgery at OU Med.