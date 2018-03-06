No police search at home of man who shot self by White House

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds _ and more outages.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Charlie Ruff with Jersey Central Power and Light works to repair power lines in Morristown, N.J., Monday, March 5, 2018. Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents remain without power and emergency officials are watching coastal ...

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

Republican leaders say the House will vote on a school safety bill next week as Congress struggles to respond to the deadly assault on a Florida high school.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz ticks off points on her fingers as she speaks during a news conference at her office in Sunrise, Fla., on Monday, March 5, 2018. The Congresswoman organized a roun...

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is adding women to a previously male-only combat training course in California, integrating the battalion this week after months of review.

By JASON DEAREN and JAY REEVES

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Four days after he fatally shot himself outside the White House, a Florida man's apartment sat untouched by investigators on Tuesday. His roommates had not been questioned by police and didn't even know that he had died.

An open, empty handgun case sat on the unmade bed of Cameron Ross Burgess in the Gainesville apartment he shared with two others on a tree-lined street just a few blocks from the University of Florida campus, where he worked helping abused children. There were nine rounds still inside the gun case.

Justin Ford was distraught when told of his roommate's death by an Associated Press reporter, saying he had been texting Burgess for days about rent with no answer. He said he also hadn't heard of the shots fired outside the White House.

"I must have seen him four days ago or something," Ford said, adding that it wasn't unusual for Burgess to leave for a few days at a time. "Sometimes he would just leave and go on a camping trip or something."

Ford accompanied a reporter inside Burgess' room, and was shocked when he saw the gun case. Ford said the quiet, 6-foot-2, bearded man had been a gentle, generous roommate since he had moved in last August.

"I had no idea about him having a gun," he said.

Police say Burgess fired multiple shots outside the White House on Saturday before turning the gun on himself in front of dozens of onlookers. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time.

The Metropolitan Police in Washington D.C., the lead investigative agency, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the shooting was still being investigated. Gainesville Police Department spokesman Officer Ben Tobias said he did not see "any records of requests for assistance from any agency regarding this incident."

Burgess worked as a clinical case manager at the University of Florida's Child Protection Team, a unit that responds to child abuse over a wide area of central Florida.

Deborah Field, a friend and former co-worker, said Burgess was a magnet for the kids they helped, and had a "courageous laugh" and positive attitude in a highly traumatic environment.

She said she knew he'd sought help from a psychiatrist in the past, and had been upset about the school shooting in Parkland in addition to job pressures.

"The stuff we saw and heard, no one should have to see and hear these things, but we do it" she said about working with abused children. "But he didn't show any signs that he was suicidal."

Burgess grew up near Birmingham, Alabama, and graduated from Auburn University in 2013 with a psychology degree. A friend posting on his Facebook page recalled working with Burgess in Auburn at the Department of Human Resources, where Burgess assessed the safety of neglected and abused children. He had no criminal record, just a speeding ticket issued near Auburn in 2010.

Ashley Abell said she worked with Burgess at a Baptist-affiliated summer camp for children in Kentucky in 2012. "Cam was always encouraging and he had the best laugh. He didn't talk a lot, but it didn't cause concern," she said.

A mutual friend said Burgess had battled depression recently, Abell said, and the way he died left Abell in tears when she heard it.

"I would have never expected it from what I knew of his character. And it made me sad because I didn't keep up with him," she said, adding: "I worry about why it was in front of the White House."

Records show Burgess registered to vote as a Democrat in Gainesville, Florida, in May 2017. Field said he'd been extremely upset when Trump was elected, but no more so than others she knew.

His social media feed included at least one photo of a gun, a semi-automatic handgun and bullets posted nearly six years ago.

His roommate Ford described Burgess as a traditional conservative and a "gamer," saying he spent hours in his room on his computer. A poster hangs on Burgess' bedroom wall for the game Skyrim. A dozen bottles of hard liquor sat next to a computer.

"He had friends here, it wasn't like he was some loner," Ford said.

A.C. Frieden, a novelist and attorney who was visiting Washington on Saturday, said he was with his wife at the north fence of the White House grounds about 10 minutes before two or three shots rang out. Several uniformed Secret Service officers stood casually nearby beforehand, he said, and there were no signs of any trouble until the shooting started.

"There was no yelling, no screaming. No verbal announcement of any kind. Just the shooting," he said. "That was what was so odd about it."

A report released Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police Department said police responded to gunshots outside the White House and found Burgess with a gunshot wound to the head and a gun by his right hand side.

The Secret Service said the shots were not aimed at the White House.

___

Reeves reported from Birmingham, Ala.

___

Follow Jason Dearen on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen . Follow Jay Reeves on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jay_Reeves

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.