Crews Battling Wildfires All Over Oklahoma

Firefighters around the state have their hands full, as wildfires are starting to spring up all over the place.

Crews have responded to fires near Enid, Hammon, Goldsby, Maysville, and many other places. High winds are making things more difficult on fire crews, with gusts of more than 50 miles per hour.

According to authorities, crews have partially closed I-35 at mile marker 102 due to the blaze. Several fire departments are responding to the scene.

2:55 PM- @OHPtraffic confirming I-35 is SHUTDOWN at mile marker 103 near Goldsby due to the large wildfire, seen here on Stormshield 9. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/kEh9coR2Fp — Matt Mahler (@themahler) March 6, 2018

The cause of the fires have not yet been determined.

