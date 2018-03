Residents in Alfalfa County were shaking after an earthquake struck Tuesday afternoon.

According to USGS, the 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck around 1:46 p.m. Its epicenter was located just one mile west of Amorita, two miles northwest of Byron, six miles east, northeast of Burlington and 75 miles southwest of Wichita, Kansas.

It was just over three miles deep.

At this time, no one has reported any injuries or damages associated with this earthquake.