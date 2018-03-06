Manhunt Underway For Escaped Prisoner In Seminole - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News: Crime

Manhunt Underway For Escaped Prisoner In Seminole

Posted: Updated:
Mug shot of David Wayne Johnson. [Seminole Police Department Facebook page] Mug shot of David Wayne Johnson. [Seminole Police Department Facebook page]
SEMINOLE, Oklahoma -

The Seminole Police Department is searching for an escaped prisoner.

They said there is currently a manhunt underway near Wrangler and Boren Boulevard for David Wayne Johnson.

They say Johnson is known to be violent and ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

