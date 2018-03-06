1 of last survivors of 1921 Tulsa race riot dies at age 99 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

1 of last survivors of 1921 Tulsa race riot dies at age 99

Posted: Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - One of the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race riot has died.

The daughter of Hazel Smith-Jones of Tulsa, Yolanda Mitchell, says Jones died Sunday. She was 99.

Smith-Jones was not yet 3-years-old when the May 31-June 1 riot destroyed much of a neighborhood called "Black Wall Street." She had said she remembers her family being taken to the local fairgrounds and held for two or three days before being released.

The violence began after a black man allegedly assaulted a white woman in an elevator. The number of deaths were never confirmed and vary from about three dozen to 300.

Jamaal Dyer, director of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission, says two known survivors are still living, one in Chicago and the other in New York.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.