One Killed In Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-44 In SW OKC

At least one person is dead following a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the southwest side of the metro, Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 44 on the Canadian River bridge, just to the south of SW 149th Street. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to scanner reports, at least one other person was being treated for injuries sustained in the crash. The cause has not yet been determined.

Authorities have shut down all lanes on the northbound side of the interstate due to the crash. traffic on the southbound side it being limited to one lane while crews work the scene.

