One Killed In Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-44 In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Killed In Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-44 In SW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

At least one person is dead following a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the southwest side of the metro, Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 44 on the Canadian River bridge, just to the south of SW 149th Street. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to scanner reports, at least one other person was being treated for injuries sustained in the crash. The cause has not yet been determined. 

Authorities have shut down all lanes on the northbound side of the interstate due to the crash. traffic on the southbound side it being limited to one lane while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.