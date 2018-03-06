News 9 Plus To Air 5A & 6A State Basketball Championships

News 9 and News 9 Plus are excited to bring you the 5A and 6A Boys and Girls Basketball Championships this Saturday (March 10), live from the Mabee Center in Tulsa.

All games will air on News 9 Plus and be livestreamed on News9.com, the News 9 app and the KWTV News 9 Facebook page.

The 6A girls will kick things off at noon, followed by the 5A boys (1:45 p.m.), 5A girls (6 p.m.) and concluding with the 6A boys championship tipping off at 7:45 p.m.

Each bracket is currently in the quarterfinal stage. The quarterfinals will be played on Thursday and the semifinals will be Friday, so tune in to News 9 and News 9.com both nights to find out who advances and whose season is over.

5A Girls

Pryor vs El Reno (Thurs, 7 p.m.)

Woodward vs Tahlequah (Thurs, 8:30 p.m.)

Coweta vs Lawton MacArthur (Thurs, 2 p.m.)

Lawton Eisenhower vs Booker T. Washington (Thurs, 3:30 p.m.)

5A Boys

Tulsa Memorial vs Del City (Thurs, 2 p.m.)

Lawton Eisenhower vs Coweta (Thurs, 8:30 p.m.)

Booker T. Washington vs Carl Albert (Thurs, 7 p.m.)

Northwest Classen vs Bishop Kelley (Thurs, 3:30 p.m.)

6A Girls

Owasso vs Edmond Memorial (Thurs, 2 p.m.)

Edmond Santa Fe vs Bartlesville (Thurs, 7 p.m.)

Sand Springs vs Choctaw (Thurs, 3:30 p.m.)

Putnam City West vs Bixby (Thurs, 8:30 p.m.)

6A Boys

Broken Arrow vs Edmond Memorial (Thurs, 7 p.m.)

Edmond Santa Fe vs Putnam City West (Thurs, 2 p.m.)

Union vs Putnam City North (Thurs, 3:30 p.m.)

Norman North vs Sand Springs (Thurs, 8:30 p.m.)