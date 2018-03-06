Lawsuit filed over fatal gas rig explosion in Oklahoma

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over a natural gas rig explosion in southeastern Oklahoma that killed five men - three from Oklahoma, one from Texas and one from Colorado.

The lawsuit by Dianna Waldridge, the widow of 60-year-old Parker Waldridge of Crescent, alleges negligence by Red Mountain Energy and Red Mountain Operating, both of Oklahoma City, and Patterson-UTI Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy, both of Houston.

Patterson-UTI declined comment in a statement, saying it's committed to preventing future such accidents. Red Mountain President Tony Say referred questions to his attorney, who did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

The Jan. 23 explosion near Quinton killed Waldridge, Matt Smith of McAlester, and Roger Cunningham of Seminole, Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas, and Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado.

