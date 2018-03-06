$15K In Hair Extensions Stolen From NW OKC Business

Police are searching for an armed robber accused of making off with thousands of dollars-worth of hair extensions.

It happened Friday afternoon at Prestigious Hair Company, located near N. MacArthur and W. Wilshire boulevards.

According to the report, the suspect walked into the business just after 2 p.m. and held a gun to an employee’s head. First the suspect demanded cash. He then pulled out two white garbage bags and started filling it with all of the hair extensions that were on display in the main part of the store.

The suspect also took the employee’s purse, phone and the business’s phone. The employee was then forced into a bathroom and told to count to 100 before she could leave it.

According to the owner, the suspect stole more than $15,000 worth of hair extensions, in addition to the electronics.

The employee described the suspect as a black male in his 20s or 30s, skinny and clean shaven, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a blue jean jacket, jeans and a black beanie. The store did not have any cameras inside the store, but a camera outside camera captured a grainy image of the person.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, or if you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.